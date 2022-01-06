Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $82,602,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 192,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

AMP opened at $314.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $323.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

