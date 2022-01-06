Lincoln National Corp Has $243,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.92.

NYSE:DOV opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $183.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

