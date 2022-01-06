Lincoln National Corp Acquires 457 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,755,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in Unilever by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL opened at $53.70 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.