Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Shares Down 4.8%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$51.01 and last traded at C$51.08. 625,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 787,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.64.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a C$123.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.96.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

