LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

