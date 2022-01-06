LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Trading 2% Higher

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 72 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.10 million, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of -0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

LIFULL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

