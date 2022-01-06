Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Life Storage has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI stock opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.