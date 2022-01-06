Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 741,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,071. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

