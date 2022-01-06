L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LNFA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 1,493,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,572. L&F Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,461,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,553,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,625,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.