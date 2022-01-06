LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $56,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LendingTree by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 36.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,876,000 after acquiring an additional 52,918 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Truist cut their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens cut their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 147.49 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

