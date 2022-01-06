LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get LendingClub alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

LendingClub stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,710 shares of company stock valued at $398,039. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LendingClub by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.