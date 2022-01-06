Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LEMIF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

