Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LEMIF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.
About Leading Edge Materials
