Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $459.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.02. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 143.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

