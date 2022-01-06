Laurie Meister Acquires 2,915 Shares of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Stock

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) insider Laurie Meister bought 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.15 ($13,394.62).

Shares of BRLA stock opened at GBX 335 ($4.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 427.79 ($5.76). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.17. The firm has a market cap of £131.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.

Get BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.