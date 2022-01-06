Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSEA stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968. 75.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.