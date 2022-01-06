L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 324.7% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AIQUY. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.
Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $36.27.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
