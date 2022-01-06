LABS Group (LABS) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $168,507.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.88 or 0.07791648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00075490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,729.65 or 0.99595156 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007197 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

