La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,200 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the November 30th total of 289,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ LJPC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.29. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 225,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

