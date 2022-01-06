L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 136.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,758,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.57. 6,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,717. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

