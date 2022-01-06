Kylin (KYL) Price Tops $0.16

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. Kylin has a market cap of $25.32 million and $1.20 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.