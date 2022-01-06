Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $270.30 on Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $117.52 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $270.30 or 0.00626861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00061894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00072122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.00 or 0.07887311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.00 or 0.99960699 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008076 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

