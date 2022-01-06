Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Shares of Kubota stock opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. Kubota has a 12 month low of $97.57 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. Analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

