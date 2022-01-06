Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,822. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 551,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after buying an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

