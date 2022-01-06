KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) will report ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($3.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($12.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.92) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLX Energy Services.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.56) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLXE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

KLXE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,892. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.18. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

In other news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $46,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $26,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,439 shares of company stock valued at $95,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 134.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 99,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 58.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.