KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $515.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLAC. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $424.86.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $420.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a 12 month low of $261.81 and a 12 month high of $442.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.