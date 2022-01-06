KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KKR. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,965,000 after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

