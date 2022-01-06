Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.73 ($116.74).

Kion Group stock opened at €99.88 ($113.50) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($92.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €97.21 and a 200-day moving average of €91.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

