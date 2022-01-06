Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 365.60 ($4.93).

KGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.99) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.22) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.78) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Thierry Garnier bought 40,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £130,800 ($176,256.57).

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 359.70 ($4.85) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.25). The company has a market cap of £7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.28.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

