Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 60.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,113,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

