Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,215 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $995,136.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $1,045,474.89.

On Thursday, October 14th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00.

Twilio stock opened at $235.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 249.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,956,000 after buying an additional 754,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

