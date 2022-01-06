KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. eBay has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

