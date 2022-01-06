Keybank National Association OH Purchases 9,464 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,214,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $111.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.