Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,291 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.44.

Shares of VRSK opened at $214.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

