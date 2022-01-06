Keybank National Association OH Has $3.14 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE:GPC opened at $138.94 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.