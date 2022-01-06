Keybank National Association OH Buys 3,384 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

AEP stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

