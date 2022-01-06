Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $337,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.83.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $209.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

