Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the November 30th total of 39,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KRNL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 6,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. Kernel Group has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNL. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter worth $18,012,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the third quarter worth $12,272,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter worth $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter worth $5,638,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at $4,855,000.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

