Kemacoin (KEMA) Hits Market Cap of $14,719.72

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Kemacoin has a market cap of $14,719.72 and $23.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00018144 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 108% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

