Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $17.83

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $18.56. Kelly Services shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 555 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $721.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

