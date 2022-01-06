Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JENGQ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 70,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,502. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 78.67%.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

