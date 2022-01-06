Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JENGQ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 70,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,502. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 78.67%.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.