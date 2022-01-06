JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Cut by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $495.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

