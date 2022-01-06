JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) to Underweight

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CMPNF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. Its portfolio includes Three Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

