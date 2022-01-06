JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $774.00

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 774 ($10.43) and last traded at GBX 773.78 ($10.43), with a volume of 26401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 767 ($10.34).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 744.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 698.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

