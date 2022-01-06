Joseph A. Alutto Sells 5,424 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Children’s Place stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.