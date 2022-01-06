Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

