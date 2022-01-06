John Michael Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $84.93. 209,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $2,932,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

