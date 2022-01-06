John Bradley Schmieder Sells 1,000 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MLAB opened at $312.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 336.13 and a beta of 0.34. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.71.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

