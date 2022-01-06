Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JROOF stock traded down 0.01 on Thursday, reaching 0.47. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.55.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

