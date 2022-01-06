Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €37.34 ($42.43) and last traded at €37.14 ($42.20). Approximately 37,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.10 ($42.16).

JEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.29 ($40.10).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.11 and its 200 day moving average is €30.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.35.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.