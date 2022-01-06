Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $65.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,442. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

